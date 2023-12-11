Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.58.

Get Braze alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Braze Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. Braze has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 38,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $1,927,470.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 38,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $1,927,470.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,485,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $211,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,031. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $311,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 71.5% during the second quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 1,368.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 109,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.