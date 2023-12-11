Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.0 million-$125.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.8 million. Braze also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.270–0.260 EPS.

Braze Trading Down 0.9 %

BRZE stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 923,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,247. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.25. Braze has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $257,048.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $477,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,824,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,637 shares of company stock worth $9,767,031 in the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after buying an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

