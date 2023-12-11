Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.58.

Get Braze alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRZE

Braze Price Performance

BRZE opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Braze has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $11,448,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $11,448,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $558,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at $22,510,839.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,637 shares of company stock worth $9,767,031 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Braze by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Braze by 27.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 341,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.