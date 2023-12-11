BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.87. 120,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 551,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

BRC Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $833.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.86.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BRC

In other BRC news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 142,710 shares in the company, valued at $466,661.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $94,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,210 shares in the company, valued at $587,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 142,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,661.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 71.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BRC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

