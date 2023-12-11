Bridger Management LLC Purchases 261,300 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Bridger Management LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,300 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises approximately 8.0% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $23,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.83 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
