Bridger Management LLC Takes $10.46 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 241,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,464,000. Catalent makes up approximately 3.5% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,456,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $13,427,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,652,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,782,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,219,000.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $37.31 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

