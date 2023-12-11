BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,979 shares during the period. BrightSpire Capital makes up about 1.6% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 148.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRSP shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:BRSP remained flat at $7.12 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 137,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,982. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $925.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.33 and a beta of 1.81.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,666.67%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

