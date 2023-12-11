Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price at $16.17

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $66,956.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 883,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,404.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $66,956.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 883,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,404.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $63,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,170.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,364 shares of company stock valued at $798,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.22 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

