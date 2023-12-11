Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) PT at C$84.71

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$62.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$68.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$76.10.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.7914046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

