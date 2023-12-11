BROOKFIELD Corp ON Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700,860 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.21% of PPL worth $41,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 40.0% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

PPL Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.