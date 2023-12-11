BROOKFIELD Corp ON Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700,860 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.21% of PPL worth $41,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 40.0% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.
PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.
Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
