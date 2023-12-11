BROOKFIELD Corp ON Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,631,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,239 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $38,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,411. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

EPRT stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.92%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

