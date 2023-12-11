Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.36

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.36 and last traded at $75.01, with a volume of 479759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

