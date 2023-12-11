Brown Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 30.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 66,814 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 132.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $194.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

