Brown Capital Management LLC Buys 212,431 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,431 shares during the quarter. OrthoPediatrics makes up 2.2% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of OrthoPediatrics worth $153,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,919,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1,562.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 68,115 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $30.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $712.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.03.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.