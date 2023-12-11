Brown Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,306 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of QuidelOrtho worth $25,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $66.02 on Monday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

