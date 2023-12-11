Brown Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,781 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Balchem worth $31,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BCPC stock opened at $133.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $143.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

