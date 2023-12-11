Brown Capital Management LLC Has $187.79 Million Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,637,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 267,564 shares during the period. Glaukos comprises about 2.7% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 5.42% of Glaukos worth $187,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,703,000 after acquiring an additional 299,043 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,520,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,028 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

