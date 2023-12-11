Brown Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 68.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.27.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $145.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

