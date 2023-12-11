Brown Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,623,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254,693 shares during the quarter. Enfusion comprises 1.5% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 8.28% of Enfusion worth $107,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENFN opened at $9.75 on Monday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $9,860,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $9,860,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 150,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,843.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,165,000 shares of company stock worth $11,514,150. 39.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

