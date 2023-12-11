Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,618,132 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.32% of PROS worth $89,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 302.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in PROS by 1,056.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PROS by 30.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Price Performance

Shares of PRO opened at $37.24 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $830,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRO

PROS Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.