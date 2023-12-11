Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,211,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,948 shares during the quarter. Q2 makes up about 1.4% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Q2 worth $99,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its position in Q2 by 347.0% in the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Q2 by 681.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,681. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

