Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Brown Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,769 shares during the quarter. nCino comprises approximately 1.7% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 3.61% of nCino worth $122,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,958,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,700,000 after purchasing an additional 634,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after buying an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in nCino by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of nCino by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,724,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $126,315.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $126,315.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,691 shares of company stock worth $408,282 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $33.73.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

