Brown Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,230 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,000. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Shockwave Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,151,406.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,406.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,101,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $174.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.85. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

