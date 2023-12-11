Brown Capital Management LLC Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $37,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,577.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,368.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,296.99. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $815.85 and a 52 week high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

