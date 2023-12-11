C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AI. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of AI stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.61. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

