Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $270.82 and last traded at $270.82. 591,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,623,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

