Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by III Capital Management

III Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.20. 1,014,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,822. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

