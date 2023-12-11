Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Kanen Wealth Management LLC

Kanen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 3.9% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Caesars Entertainment worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $35,000. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

