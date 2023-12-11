Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.7% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average of $113.74. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $129.47.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

