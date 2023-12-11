Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CWB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.73.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CWB traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.51. 240,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.96 and a 1-year high of C$31.62.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.