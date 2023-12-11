Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $16.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $125,938.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 431,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,396. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

