Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

