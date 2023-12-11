Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPRI. Guggenheim lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James downgraded Capri from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.14.

Capri stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

