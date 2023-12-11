CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $367.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.80.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Equities analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

