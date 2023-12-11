Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa Acquires 4,000 Shares

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$24,760.00.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,900.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$134,000.00.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CJ stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.11 and a one year high of C$8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$972.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.07.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of C$169.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.7652068 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

