Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) vs. Skylark (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Financial Comparison

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) and Skylark (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Skylark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group 0.50% 15.04% 1.53% Skylark N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carrols Restaurant Group and Skylark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Skylark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Skylark.

29.1% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Skylark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group $1.73 billion 0.25 -$75.57 million $0.06 131.00 Skylark N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Skylark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carrols Restaurant Group.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats Skylark on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

About Skylark

(Get Free Report)

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services; and related businesses. It operates Western, Chinese, Japanese, Sushi, and Italian restaurants primarily under the Gusto, Bamiyan, Jonathan´s, Syabu-Yo, Yumean, Steak Gusto, Karayoshi, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, Musashino Mori Coffee, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, Tonkaratei, La Ohana, Yumean Shokudo, GRAND BUFFET, Miwami, Kushi-Yo, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi, and FLO PRESTIGE brand names. The company also provides foodstuffs and concession stand products delivery, store cleaning and maintenance, and linen supply services. The company was formerly known as Skylark Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. in July 2018. Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1962 and is based in Musashino, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.