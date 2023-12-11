Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,571,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,042,410 shares.The stock last traded at $27.78 and had previously closed at $24.39.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of -0.03.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
