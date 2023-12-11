Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,571,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,042,410 shares.The stock last traded at $27.78 and had previously closed at $24.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of -0.03.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

