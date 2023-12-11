Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 4.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23. 722,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,369,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $758.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

