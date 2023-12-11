Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CERE. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.37. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 876,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,990.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,794,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,231,121.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,143. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

