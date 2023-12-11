Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,343,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 927,215 shares.The stock last traded at $41.07 and had previously closed at $41.22.

CERE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Scott Akamine sold 10,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 876,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $19,999,990.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,794,876 shares in the company, valued at $246,231,121.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Akamine sold 10,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $21,222.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,143. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

