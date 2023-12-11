Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 384,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

CVX stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.08. 2,990,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,518,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.91. The company has a market capitalization of $273.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

