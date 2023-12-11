Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 173.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 30.6% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.91.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

