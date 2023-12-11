Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHWY. Argus raised Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Chewy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.43.

Chewy stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 81.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

