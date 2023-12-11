Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

CHS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $933.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

