Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
CHS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, December 1st.
Chico’s FAS Stock Performance
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.
