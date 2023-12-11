CHS Inc. (CHSCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.
CHS Trading Up 1.2 %
CHSCM stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. CHS has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96.
About CHS
