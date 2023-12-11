Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 7.9%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 647,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,668,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 13.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $644.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

