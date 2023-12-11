Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 784,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $43,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

