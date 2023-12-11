Citigroup Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $56.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.79. 2,512,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,305. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 42.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

