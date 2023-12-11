Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.7% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $48.41. 3,477,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,448,328. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

