Citigroup Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $86.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NYSE IR traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $74.37. 749,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

